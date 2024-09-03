More News:

September 03, 2024

Six Flags to require chaperones at night for guests 15 years old and under

The amusement park chain said the policy was created in response to a trend of unruly and inappropriate behavior.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Amusement Parks
Six Flags Chaperones Provided Image/Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure will require chaperones for all guests under 15 years old beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. The policy will be in effect daily after 5 p.m.

Starting this week, Six Flags will require guests ages 15 and under be accompanied by chaperones who are at least 21 years old. The policy will be in effect daily at all of its amusement parks after 5 p.m. for the remainder of their seasons, and the company said it could be enforced earlier on some days.

At New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure, chaperones will be required at the park in Jackson Township beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. The company said the policy was created due to a trend of disorderly conduct among young guests.

MOREHow Philly became a haven for horror movie fans

"In response to the increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues, we are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone," Six Flags said in a section on its website outlining the new policy.

Chaperones will need to present a valid, government-issued ID at the entrance to the park. They may only be responsible for groups of up to 10 juveniles per visit. Chaperones are required to remain inside the park throughout the visit and must be reachable by phone.

Guests who are 16 and older may also be required to present ID to verify proof of age before entering Six Flags.

People under 15 who are found inside the park without a chaperone may be asked to leave.

The announcement of the policy comes in advance of Six Flags' fall schedule of Halloween-themed events, including its Fright Fest Extreme attractions. The move follows similar policies adopted by other amusement parks in the region in recent years. Last summer, Allentown's Dorney Park began requiring chaperones for guests under 16 due to a number of incidents it said occurred during previous seasons.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Great Adventure continues to have a positive atmosphere," the company said of the new policy.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Amusement Parks New Jersey Six Flags

Videos

Featured

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Development

Proposed five-story apartment building in Germantown would have 75 units

germantown apartment rendering

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Mental Health

New mental health walk-in clinics in Philly and Montgomery County aim to reduce demands on hospitals

Mental Health Walk-in Clinic

Arts & Culture

People's Light in Malvern celebrates 50 years as a theater company

People's Light The Porch

Phillies

Nick Castellanos gives best quote about Philly fans after walk-off win

Nick Castellanos Phillies Braves Walk Off

Holiday

Halloween Nights return to Eastern State Penitentiary on Sept. 20

Halloween Nights ESP

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved