Six Flags to require chaperones at night for guests 15 years old and under

Starting this week, Six Flags will require guests ages 15 and under be accompanied by chaperones who are at least 21 years old. The policy will be in effect daily at all of its amusement parks after 5 p.m. for the remainder of their seasons, and the company said it could be enforced earlier on some days.

At New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure, chaperones will be required at the park in Jackson Township beginning Saturday, Sept. 7. The company said the policy was created due to a trend of disorderly conduct among young guests.

"In response to the increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues, we are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone," Six Flags said in a section on its website outlining the new policy.

Chaperones will need to present a valid, government-issued ID at the entrance to the park. They may only be responsible for groups of up to 10 juveniles per visit. Chaperones are required to remain inside the park throughout the visit and must be reachable by phone.

Guests who are 16 and older may also be required to present ID to verify proof of age before entering Six Flags.

People under 15 who are found inside the park without a chaperone may be asked to leave.

The announcement of the policy comes in advance of Six Flags' fall schedule of Halloween-themed events, including its Fright Fest Extreme attractions. The move follows similar policies adopted by other amusement parks in the region in recent years. Last summer, Allentown's Dorney Park began requiring chaperones for guests under 16 due to a number of incidents it said occurred during previous seasons.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Great Adventure continues to have a positive atmosphere," the company said of the new policy.