More Culture:

March 01, 2023

Six Flags to enhance Hurricane Harbor with more water slides, tree house for young kids

The park in Jackson Township opens May 20, with Great Adventure opening earlier this spring on April 1

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Amusement Parks
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Provided Image/Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will have seven new water slides and a new play area called Splash Island when it opens for the 2023 season on May 20.

When Six Flags Great Adventure opens for a new season in May, the New Jersey amusement park will debut seven new water slides and a play area in Hurricane Harbor intended for younger and smaller children.

The park in Jackson Township says the colorful new slides for smaller riders will feature a number of themes that make Hurricane Harbor a more inclusive experience for families.

"As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience," interim park president Randy Wilke said. "This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

The seven new water slides are called Cowabunga, RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, Stingray Racer and Jellyfish Twist, which has two slides.

Hurricane Harbor will also have a new play area called Splash Island, where kids can climb a tree house with 50 features including mini slides and curtain waterfalls. A large water bucket that sits atop Splash Island will periodically drench kids with water.

In addition to the added attractions, the park will have new cabanas and big umbrellas for families to rent and get shade during long days at Hurricane Harbor. There will also be revamped, outdoor dining area across the bridge from Splash Island.

Six Flags Splash IslandProvided Image/Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

A look at Splash Island at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.


Six Flags Hurricane Harbor kicks off the 2023 season on May 20. Single day passes, each valid for one person only, cost $34.99. The park does not sell family passes. Membership passes start at $8.99 month after an initial payment of $28.07 and include unlimited visits to Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Great Adventure and the Wild Safari Drive-Thru.

The park season for Six Flags Great Adventure opens April 1. Single day tickets start at $44.99, with memberships starting at $7.99 after an initial payment of $27.05.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Amusement Parks New Jersey Waterparks Recreation Six Flags

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to purchase 10 fuel cell electric buses as it pursues a zero-emission fleet
SEPTA Fuel Cell Buses

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Healthy Eating

Low-calorie sweetener tied to higher risk of heart attack and stroke, study finds
Erythritol Heart Attack

Eagles

Report: The Eagles submitted a proposal to let players wear No. 0
HurtsGrey.jpeg

TV

Amazon's 'Daisy Jones & the Six' adaptation led by Oscar-nominated screenwriter from the Jersey Shore
daisy jones amazon prime scott neustadter

Food & Drink

King of Prussia Restaurant Week offers discount meals to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
King of Prussia Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved