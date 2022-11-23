Take a first look at New Jersey's massive go-kart racing course set to open in December

After months of preparation, a gigantic go-kart racing course in Edison now has an opening date set before the winter holidays.

Supercharged Entertainment Edison plans to open the new facility on Dec. 16, welcoming riders to experience a thrilling course worthy of comparison to "Mario Kart."

The course in Edison is at 987 US-1 South, next to the TopGolf facility, and will feature a number of other attractions including 19 axe throwing lanes, bionic bumper cars, a Drop & Twist Tower, virtual reality experiences, and more than 140 arcade games on two floors.

There also will be a Burgers and Brews restaurant inside the 131,000-square-foot-space, which is located on a 16-acre complex. The full-service restaurant includes a sports bar with more than 30 beers on tap.

The company gave a first look at the upcoming go-kart course in a series of videos and photos on Instagram.

The multi-level, temperature-controlled course has 10 elevation changes and room for four-wide racing. There are two tracks that can be combined into a single, 80,000-square-foot super track. Combined, the course is about 28% larger than Supercharged Entertainment's existing facility in Wrentham, Massachusetts. The electric go-karts can reach speeds between 35-40 mph.

Courtesy/Supercharged Entertainment The multi-level go-kart racing course has 10 elevation changes.

“Supercharged Entertainment Edison has something for everyone – couples, families, kids, groups, and companies," said Stephen Sangermano, the Edison facility's president. "We’re beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too, all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer.”

Courtesy/Supercharged Entertainment Supercharged Entertainment is at 987 US-1 South in Edison, New Jersey.

Pricing for the go-kart course will be $29 for a single race, $78 for a three-race bundle and $125 for a five-race bundle. Axe-throwing is $28 per person for 60 minutes, according to the venue's website.

Supercharged Entertainment also hosts go-kart leagues that are open to racers of all skill levels.

