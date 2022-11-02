Hersheypark to transform Wildcat roller coaster into hybrid ride with wooden frame, steel track

Hersheypark will revamp one of its classic roller coasters over the coming months, transforming the wooden Wildcat into a hybrid ride with a new steel track.

Fittingly, the ride will be called Wildcat's Revenge, and it is expected to debut next summer. The existing Wildcat coaster opened in 1996 and was closed in July after a run of more than 25 years.

The central Pennsylvania amusement park unveiled the renovation plans Wednesday, sharing a video that gives a virtual look at the features of the upcoming ride.

Wildcat's Revenge will have a 140-foot hill that sends riders plunging at an 82-degree angle, reaching a top speed of 62 mph. The new coaster will have four inversions, including what the park calls the world's largest underflip, and will run a total length of 3,510 feet. The thrill will last 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

The steel track will be installed by Rocky Mountain Construction. Once renovations are completed, the ride will bring Hersheypark's rollercoasters count back to 15.