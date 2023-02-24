More Culture:

February 24, 2023

Rare thrill ride — that speeds up to 70 mph — set to make debut at Knoebels amusement park this spring

The Bayern Kurve, first manufactured in 1963, zips passengers around a banked, circular track

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Amusement Parks
Knoebels Bayern Kurve Knoebels Amusement Resort/Facebook

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania is refurbing the vintage Bayern Kurve ride for a planned debut at the end of April 2023.

Knoebels Amusement Resort, the nearly century-old park that's a 2 1/2-hour drive from Philly, will debut a vintage thrill ride this spring, joining a short list of places in the world where the ride remains in use.

Crews at the amusement park in Elysburg, Northumberland County, are completing work refurbishing Knoebels' Bayern Kurve, using parts from two different rides that had been taken out of operation. It is scheduled to be ready for the opening of  Knoebels' upcoming season that begins the weekend of April 29.

MORE: New indoor adventure park in King of Prussia offers obstacle courses, VR rollercoasters

Created by German manufacturer Schwartzkopf Industries in 1963, the Bayern Kurve travels travels on a banked, circular track and reaches a top speed of around 70 mph within seconds. It seats up to 32 people on 16 passenger cars.

In a Facebook post, Knoebels said there are only three operating examples of the ride still in existence. One of them, the Beserker, is at California's Great America in Santa Clara. The others are in France and Belgium. Kennywood, the amusement park just outside Pittsburgh, had one that permanently was shut down in 2020.

We checked out progress on the Bayern Kurve today! For those wondering, “What in the world is a Bayern Kurve?”: It’s a...

Posted by Knoebels Amusement Resort on Monday, February 20, 2023

This YouTube video gives a good look at how the Bayern Curve works.

At Knoebels, the ride will be at the former location of the 1001 Nacht attraction, which is next to the Skloosh splashdown, at the front of the park.

Knoebels is about 150 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Admission and parking at the amusement park are free. Visitors buy days passes to ride the rides, or they can pay as they go. Knoebel has consistently been rated among the best amusement parks in the United States, including by the Travel Channel and the National Amusement Park Historical Association. In a USA Today poll in 2019, riders ranked Knoebels' roller coaster Phoenix the second-best in the country.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Amusement Parks Pennsylvania Rides Recreation Roller Coasters Philadelphia Knoebels

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sick puppies lead to illegal ear-cropping, tail-docking operation run from Feltonville basement, PSPCA says
PSPCA Ear Cropping

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Healthy Eating

Plant-based milk alternatives may soon carry labels that better detail their nutritional value
PBMA Products FDA

Eagles

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg

Music

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved