New indoor adventure park in King of Prussia offers obstacle courses, VR rollercoasters

An amusement park from Connecticut, which gained online fame thanks to its obstacle course reminiscent of the TV show "Wipeout," has expanded to the Philadelphia region.



Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park, now open about two miles away from King of Prussia Mall, is a 37,000-square-foot indoor entertainment venue that features rides, games and virtual reality.

Guests can take a ride on twisting 20-foot-tall slides, a virtual reality rollercoaster or a spinning gyroscope tumbler developed by NASA. Other attractions include black light laser tag, themed party rooms and an arcade with over 30 games. Younger kids can bounce on trampolines, play in the toddler area or climb the three-story jungle gym.

A main attraction of Thrillz is its ninja-style obstacle course, which has huge moving parts for participants to navigate, including slides, log rolls, zip lines, rock climbing and a "sucker punch" wall.

Provided Image/Gloss PR

The course at the original Thrillz location, which opened in Danbury in 2018, has received tons of social media attention through visitors sharing videos of their attempts to get through the hurdles.

One such video posted to TikTok by user @katie_lavigne in 2021 received 2.9 million views and over 570 thousand likes.

"10/10 recommend taking the trip to Thrillz in Danbury Connecticut with your friends," the user wrote in the caption.

Both parks are owned by Rob and Lisa Cannon, who left careers in finance to meet what they saw as a growing demand for indoor family entertainment.



"We built Thrillz to be the engaging place we wished we had when we were raising our two kids," Rob Cannon said in a release. "It is sophisticated enough to grow with the family and appeal to teens, young adults and adults, yet wholesome enough to be appropriate for little kids."

Thrillz, located at 555 South Henderson Road in King of Prussia, is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission, which starts at $10 for one hour, can be purchased in person or online.

