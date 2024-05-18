Sixers 2024 NBA mock draft roundup

Many have speculated that the Sixers could look to trade their first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, which is slotted at No. 16 overall. The team emerged victorious in a four-team tie-breaker last month, netting them their highest draft choice since 2018.

If the Sixers hang onto their pick in hopes of finding an impact rotation piece on a four-year rookie contract, who do the experts see as possibilities for the team's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and his front office?

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Devin Carter, G, Providence

Most playoff teams could use the defensive versatility, toughness and developing outside shooting Carter brings, especially on a roster with ample shot creation like the 76ers have with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year looks like a plug-and-play option at 22 years old, which will be attractive to several teams drafting in this range. -- Givony

Walter had an up-and-down season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was an inconsistent shooter, although teams don’t worry about his long-term upside there. His shot looks clean and he can make them from a variety of situations. Teams, however, worry about everything else. Walter isn’t really a lead guard because he doesn’t see the floor well as a passer. Defensively, Walter struggled at times to stay in front of players. Scouts are split on Walter’s upside. Most don’t see him as a star, but they disagree on whether he’s a long-term NBA starter or merely a rotation player. Those who believe he will a high-level shooter despite making just 34.1 percent from 3 last season tend to be buyers. But his range is somewhere from No. 11 down to No. 22 or so, which is lower than what it was earlier in the season. The 76ers are seen league-wide as a candidate to trade their pick. Either they will need to move their pick for a star, or they’ll need to create enough cap space to add a star and more talent in free agency.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

Smith was the only player on the G League Ignite roster who qualifies as a pleasant surprise this year. The 6'11 forward came over from Overtime Elite and immediately proved he had deep shooting range, tough shot-making ability, and the athleticism to finish inside. Smith hit 36 percent of his threes on 161 attempts this year, showing an effortless spot-up shooting stroke that's hard to contest at his size. Smith also showcases good explosion off the ground as a play finisher, particularly when he doesn't have to fight through contact. His defense is a mess, but there's plenty of time to figure out that end of the floor when you can shoot like this. MORE SIXERS

Chicco Nacion and Matthew Winick, theScore: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

As a jumbo forward with great mobility, defensive versatility, and a consistent catch-and-shoot jumper, Da Silva is everything teams look for in a complementary power forward in today's NBA. With the 76ers' forward spot looking iffy after a poor postseason from Tobias Harris, Da Silva's strengths off the ball could make him a much better fit alongside Joel Embiid. And with increased on-ball reps, he could reach the ceiling of a stretch-four like Kyle Kuzma.



It seems like Ware can only rise during a pre-draft process that will highlight his outstanding measurements, athleticism and comfort level shooting threes. Though he struggled during Indiana’s finale and loss to Nebraska, he mostly had a strong last two months in terms of scoring and impact. Narratives that point out empty stats or low-impact production have lost steam. He delivered more consistently in one-on-one situations around the basket while also flashing bonus shotmaking touch and range that create more offensive upside.

Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

The Sixers have one of the league's top tandems in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, plus the cap space and trade chips needed to potentially expand their star collection this offseason. They will, of course, need reliable role players around them, and Tristan da Silva should arrive with a high enough floor to snag a rotation spot early on, if not right away. He has such a glue-guy game, it's surprising that he wasn't able to land an NIL deal with Elmer's while serving as a walking adhesive in Boulder. During his final season with the Buffaloes, he posted a 49.3/39.5/83.5 shooting slash with per-40-minutes averages of 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks. Kyle Irving, Sporting News: Kevin McCullar, G/F, Kansas McCullar missed an opportunity to shine on the March Madness stage, missing the remainder of his senior season with a knee injury, but he did enough throughout his college career to prove worthy of a first-round pick in this draft class. The 76ers are looking to win now, and McCullar offers an older, jack-of-all-trades-type prospect who would address Philadelphia's need for more depth on the wing. He's a versatile defender, as well as a trusty ball-handler and playmaker. McCullar isn't a reliable shooter, but he has plug-and-play skills that should translate to the NBA. Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: Devin Carter, G, Providence Carter is one of the best two-way guards in the draft. He can come into an established 76ers backcourt and give good minutes with the second unit. During his junior season, he averaged 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game and capped his college career with 27 points and eight rebounds against a very talented Marquette team. Gary Parrish, CBS: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to adding a teenager who needs time to develop. The 6-9 forward should be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1.

