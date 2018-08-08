More Sports:

August 08, 2018

Sixers break ground on the 76ers Fieldhouse in Delaware today

It will become the home arena for the team's G-League affiliate: the Blue Coats

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
76ers Arenas
76ers Fieldhouse Wilmington Delaware Delaware Blue Coats/Website

Rendering of the 76ers Fieldhouse being built in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 76ers broke ground Wednesday on the new 76ers Fieldhouse, a 140,000 square-foot training facility located in Wilmington, Delaware.

The facility eventually will serve as the home arena for the team’s G-League affiliate, the recently re-named Delaware Blue Coats.

Originally based in Utah, the minor league franchise was acquired by the 76ers in 2013 and moved to the Northeast. 

The then-87ers had played their home games at the Bob Carpenter Center, also home to the University of Delaware basketball teams, through last G-League season.

Despite the NBA franchise playing its home games at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, both the Blue Coats and the Sixers now have training facilities located outside Pennsylvania. The Sixers practice in Camden.

Here are a few scenes from today's groundbreaking:



Also interesting: The new arena will be a downgrade in terms of capacity. The Bob Carpenter Center is a 5,100-seat arena, while the 76ers Fieldhouse will be a 2,500-seat arena.

The facility was originally announced late last November, and according to a release from that time, the plan for the facility is to include more than just a home court:

“Boasting three full-size professional basketball courts, two indoor turf soccer fields, a world-class sports performance and athletic training area, as well as retail and office space, this dynamic new facility will also serve as a beacon for youth sports in Delaware.”

The team’s plan as of last November was to have the fieldhouse ready for the start of the 2018-19 G-League season. A representative for the 76ers did not immediately return a request for comment on whether that was still the target date.

Here are a few renderings showing what the arena might end up looking like, courtesy of the Sixers:

76ers Fieldhouse 1

76ers Fieldhouse 2

76ers Fieldhouse 3

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more 76ers Arenas Wilmington Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia Delaware G-League Basketball Sixers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Saints' Kamara: We would've 'beat the s**t out of' Eagles in NFC title game
080818_Kamara_usat

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Sixers

How does Zhaire Smith's injury impact Sixers' rotation and season?
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.