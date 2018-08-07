Zhaire Smith suffers foot injury during workout in Las Vegas

Sixers rookie wing Zhaire Smith has suffered an injury to his left foot in Las Vegas and is returning to Philadelphia immediately to undergo further evaluation, the Sixers announced on Tuesday morning.

Smith suffered the injury while participating in a skills camp run by former NBA assistant coach Tim Grgurich, and the seriousness of the injury is presently unknown. A team source who spoke with PhillyVoice on Monday morning said Smith would be evaluated as early as Monday, with the timeframe on a diagnosis remaining fluid — as is customary for the Sixers.

For those of you asking the question, "What is Smith doing at a camp in Las Vegas?" Grgurich's camp is fairly infamous in NBA circles, both for the personnel who tend to show up there and how little outsiders actually know about it. It's completely closed to the media, so any public information stemming from the summit is typically coming second or third hand.

Current Georgia men's basketball coach Tom Crean actually gave a rare inside look at the camp earlier this winter, and described it as, "the most important days of the basketball season."

I want to be careful not to say too much here. Gurg, as he is known, is a cult figure in basketball, a real guru, revered by coaches and players. But he’s an intensely private person. This camp attracts some of the best and biggest names in the league, 90 coaches and 90 players. But it’s closed to media. It’s also closed to college coaches so, in the past, I had never been able to attend. This time, Gurg invited me as a guest. I left more convinced than ever that: a) It’s a magical time. b) These are three of the most important days of the basketball season. c) Gurg might be unknown to most basketball fans, but he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s how deeply he has influenced the sport. Players who come in after summer league and figure they’ll go through the motions are in for a surprise. They endure NBA-style workouts, and the games are definitely not pickup games. Mostly, there are situation drills. Down three with two seconds left. One-point game and no timeouts. On the free throw line with no time remaining and a chance to tie. You name it, it’s covered. The idea: Prepare for different circumstances while remaining flexible. Because that’s how it’s going to be in the NBA.

So it's a shame Smith will miss out on all there is to learn during the yearly boot camp, and that his primary takeaway is going to be joining the injury club formed by the Sixers' first-round picks over the years.

That will be the headline many will run with here. There's nothing the Sixers did or have done that contributed to Smith ending up in the first-year injury club, but boy is this familiar territory for the franchise.

Outside of 2015 draftee Jahlil Okafor — who would eventually suffer a knee injury that shut down his rookie year — every top draftee during the Process era has either come in with a pre-existing injury or suffered some sort of malady in the offseason leading up to their would-be rookie years. This year the Sixers even double-dipped, with fellow first-round pick Landry Shamet bowing out of Summer League due to a sprained right ankle.

We'll have to hold tight on the diagnosis until we get deep into the weeds on how this will impact the team, since there's no indication of whether this will be serious enough to threaten his playing status for the regular season. But with how speedy his return to Philly was, you would be forgiven if you started preparing for the worst.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Kyle's RSS feed to your feed reader