More Sports:

January 18, 2021

Sixers to waive guard Dakota Mathias

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Dakota_Mathias_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia 76ers will waive guard Dakota Mathias.

The Sixers are waiving guard Dakota Mathias, a team official confirmed to PhillyVoice on Monday evening. 

Philadelphia's move to waive Mathias is not being made in connection to a corresponding move, a source told PhillyVoice on Monday, and was mainly carried out in an effort to create flexibility for opportunities that may become available to the Sixers in the weeks and months to come. Whether that's signing another player to fill that spot or in connection to a future trade is still undetermined at this time.

Mathias, who was recently thrust into a rotation role as a result of contact tracing wiping out much of Philadelphia's active roster, was averaging 6.0 points and 1.6 assists per game in a situational role off of the bench. Head coach Doc Rivers frequently praised Mathias for what he described as a strong training camp shooting the ball, but that didn't translate much during games this season, with Mathias shooting just 30.8 percent from deep (admittedly in a small sample size).

Before leaving Philadelphia, Mathias did manage to produce one highlight moment. Deep into Joel Embiid's dominant performance against the Miami Heat last week, Mathias knocked down a crucial three that gave the Sixers the lead for good, earning compliments from his coach after the game.

"The fact that Dakota hadn't made a shot, they swung out to him, with no hesitation takes that shot says a lot about him," Rivers said following the win over Miami.

This story is developing...

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Doc Rivers Dakota Mathias Daryl Morey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Investigations

Harrisburg woman wanted by FBI stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop at U.S. Capitol riot, ex claims
Riley June Williams FBI

Libraries

Free Library of Philadelphia to expand in-person services after two-month shutdown
free library philadelphia services.png

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz's impact on Eagles coaching search, when it might end, and who they might hire
Carson-Wentz-Warmups_121420_usat

Healthy Eating

Artificial sweetener saccharin doesn't increase diabetes risk, researchers say
Artificial sweeteners in diet soda

Food & Drink

Pizzeria Beddia to donate portion of sales to Philabundance this winter
Pizzeria Beddia and Philabundance

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved