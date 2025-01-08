Sixers power ranking roundup: Recent losses lead to a slide

The Sixers' gradual climb of the NBA hierarchy appeared on the verge of accelerating over the last week, but disappoint losses in Sacramento and San Francisco ended up interrupting their rise.

As we do every week, let's check in on what the national media has to say about the Sixers as they look to finally turn their season for good:

NBA.com: 20 (-2 from last week)

Joel Embiid — who, alongside Paul George, is out on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards — has shown signs of progression as a scorer in recent games that he has participated in. Writer John Schuhmann details the most encouraging trend in Embiid's scoring profile of late:

"Embiid scored a season-high 37 points in that one, going 12-for-13 at the free-throw line. After registering a free throw rate of 44 attempts per 100 shots from the field through his first nine games, he’s at 65 per 100 over the last four. His 92% at the line is the best mark a mong 71 players with at least 100 attempts and the Sixers have outscored their opponents at the line in eight of his 10 games." [ NBA.com ]

Embiid has always been a terrific shooter from the line — especially for a seven-footer — but his 92 percent mark would crush his previous career-high, which is his 88.3 free throw percentage last season.

ESPN: 21 (-1 from last week)

ESPN's experts discussed one trade possibility surrounding each team in their rankings. For the Sixers, writer Tim Bontemps highlights the team's collection of draft assets which could make a deal feasible.

" Daryl Morey is always aggressive at the trade deadline, and don't expect this year to be any different with a win-now 76ers roster that has been beset by injuries. It's been a steady climb back into the East playoff picture over the past few weeks after Philadelphia's disastrous 3-14 start. Armed with some mid-tier salaries and several first-round picks, the 76ers could make multiple moves to improve their standing and use KJ Martin -- he becomes trade eligible next week -- if the opportunities arise. " [ ESPN

Martin, who has been out for two weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his left foot, has had a very strong campaign thus far and is making a compelling case that he is more than trade bait. Will he return soon enough to solidify that case?

The Athletic: 23 (-3 from last week)

Writer Law Murray lists a 2025 resolution for each team in his power rankings. For the Sixers, "sell out to force turnovers" was the resolution Murray went with. His explanation:

" The 76ers are 1-13 in games that they’ve been held under 18 points off turnovers. The only time they won a game with the points off turnovers not powering the defeat was in Boston on Christmas Day. Nick Nurse has been much better defensively than offensively this season, and whoever Philadelphia adds to the roster should have a role in being able to disrupt passers and ballhandlers. " [The Athletic]

Nurse has preached the importance of winning the possession battle to his team dating back to the team's five-day training camp in The Bahamas at the start of October, when the motto "The Ball Wins" was printed on shirts, hoodies, papers and all sorts of team-affiliated items. A crucial part of that effort is both limiting turnovers and forcing them, and Nurse has long used aggressive defensive schemes in hopes of creating havoc.

