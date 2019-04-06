More Sports:

April 06, 2019

Sixers legend Bobby Jones reportedly selected for Basketball Hall of Fame

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Hall of Fame
Bobby Jones Sixers Philadelphia 76ers/YouTube

The Sixers' Bobby Jones, left, boxes out Boston Celtics forward Kevin McHale. Jones is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Legendary Sixers forward Bobby Jones, who won an NBA Championship with Philadelphia in 1983 and was known for his defending and rebounding prowess, is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jones, 67, is reportedly a member of the 2019 Hall of Fame class, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Hall of Fame confirmed the news Saturday:

After four seasons in Denver, between the ABA’s Denver Rockets and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, Jones was traded to the Sixers with Ralph Simpson and a first-round draft pick in exchange for George McGinnis and a first-round draft pick.

In eight seasons with the Sixers, Jones was named an All-Star twice, won Sixth Man of the Year in 1983, and was named to six All-Defensive First Teams. He averaged 15.3 points and six rebounds per game over the eight seasons,

Jones holds the ABA all-time record for career two-point field goal percentage at .593, and has the 24th-best career defensive rating (99.4) in NBA history.

Along with Jones, former Milwaukee Buck Sidney Moncrief, former player and coach Paul Westphal, and former Sacramento King Vlade Divac are also headed for the Hall of Fame, according to Wojnarowski. Ben Wallace and Chris Webber are not part of this year’s class.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Hall of Fame Philadelphia NBA Basketball Bobby Jones ESPN

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sixers part-owner Michael Rubin questions prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft
022219_Robert-Kraft_usat

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Food & Drink

Pizza Gutt creator to open first brick-and-mortar pizza shop in Kensington
0404_Pizzagut

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved