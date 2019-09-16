Sixers to host free Blue x White Scrimmage in Wilmington arena

The Sixers will host their annual. free Blue x White Scrimmage for the first time at the 76ers Fieldhouse, the team's multi-use sports complex in Wilmington next month.

The scrimmage – scheduled to take place 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 – will give a limited number of fans the opportunity to watch the 2019-20 team in a practice session. This is be the first time the event will be held at the recently completed, 161,000 square-foot Fieldhouse complex, which is home to the Sixers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Previously, the scrimmage has been played at the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We’re excited to bring the Blue x White Scrimmage to the new, state-of-the-art 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington," Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said in a statement. "With the anticipation surrounding the 2019-20 season, this event is a great opportunity to bring our fans close to the team in a fun atmosphere."

Tickets are free but extremely limited. To have a chance to obtain them, fans will have to sign up for the SixthMan newsletter, the information regarding tickets will be sent out to subscribers during the next few days. Season ticket holders for the 76ers and Blue Coats will receive a special presale access to the tickets.

Besides getting a chance to watch the Sixers play for the first time this season, the team says there will be a number of other activities for fans, including carnival games and an NBA-style combine where fans can their test dribbling skills, passing abilities, and even a vertical jump and wingspan test.

Prior to the scrimmage, on Friday, Sept. 20, the Fieldhouse will be the backdrop for a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" with host Stephen A. Smith. The former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter will accept the role as Wilmington's first official "HBCU Ambassador."

