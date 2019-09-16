More Sports:

September 16, 2019

Sixers to host free Blue x White Scrimmage in Wilmington arena

The game will take place Oct. 5 at the Fieldhouse, home of the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Sixers
Sixers scrimmage 76ers Fieldhouse Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers fans can watch their favorite players, like Ben Simmons, above, for free next month at the annual Blue x White Scrimmage. The game will take place at the Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The Sixers will host their annual. free Blue x White Scrimmage for the first time at the 76ers Fieldhouse, the team's multi-use sports complex in Wilmington next month.

The scrimmage – scheduled to take place 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 – will give a limited number of fans the opportunity to watch the 2019-20 team in a practice session. This is be the first time the event will be held at the recently completed, 161,000 square-foot Fieldhouse complex, which is home to the Sixers G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Previously, the scrimmage has been played at the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania. 

"We’re excited to bring the Blue x White Scrimmage to the new, state-of-the-art 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington," Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said in a statement. "With the anticipation surrounding the 2019-20 season, this event is a great opportunity to bring our fans close to the team in a fun atmosphere."

Tickets are free but extremely limited. To have a chance to obtain them, fans will have to sign up for the SixthMan newsletter, the information regarding tickets will be sent out to subscribers during the next few days. Season ticket holders for the 76ers and Blue Coats will receive a special presale access to the tickets. 

Besides getting a chance to watch the Sixers play for the first time this season, the team says there will be a number of other activities for fans, including carnival games and an NBA-style combine where fans can their test dribbling skills, passing abilities, and even a vertical jump and wingspan test. 

Prior to the scrimmage, on Friday, Sept. 20, the Fieldhouse will be the backdrop for a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" with host Stephen A. Smith. The former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter will accept the role as Wilmington's first official "HBCU Ambassador." 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Sixers Philadelphia Free Wilmington 76ers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091619JulioJones

Development

New sinkhole opens up along Mariner East 2 pipeline in Delaware County
Mariner East 2 sinkhole sept 2019

Illness

How – not what – a person vapes may play a big role in health effects
Vape Woman Hands 09132019

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Why don't Phillies fans seem to care about a team in the thick of a playoff race?
Phillies-fan_091619_usat

Television

Queer Eye's Antoni says he ate way too much food at Zahav while filming in Philly
Antoni Queer Eye philly restaurants

Family-Friendly

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved