2019 NFL press box food spread ratings

Throughout the season, we'll be posting press box food spread rankings for each of the Philadelphia Eagles' road games. This is probably of no interest to you if you're a sane human being, and, well, I don't care. I'm doing this anyway.

If you're fake-appalled by a sportswriter playfully complaining about free food, shut up, you turd.

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Week 2, preseason

What'd they have? Pregame, they had burgers, salad, potato salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, and apple cobbler. It's nice to have Ross Tucker around calling Eagles games, because he always takes video of the press box food, which he did here.

At halftime, they had bad tortilla chips with even worse chili and cheese. Seriously, this is gross:



And this is grosser:





After the game, they had nothing, and they took the coffee away, a huge press box no-no, as that is when coffee is needed the most.

What'd I have? I didn't want to, but I tried the burger for journalistic purposes. It wasn't good. I even tried the chips and cheese. Awful.

I'll also note two other things about the spread:

I'm a big corn on the cob guy, but that is a bad choice for a work setting. To begin, they're messy to eat. You can't toggle back and forth between bites of the corn, and typing. But also, you can't be picking corn kernels out of your teeth in public. Corn on the cob is a food for your own home, a summer cookout, or, like Chili's or something. I'm not a baked beans guy, but even if I were, those bad boys in Ross' video above are swimming in liquid grossness.

Grade: Before we get to the food, let's first note that the Jaguars have the worst press box setup in the league, of the stadiums I have been to. From the press box, you have to walk down a flight of stairs to get to the food area, which is fine, except the line has nowhere to go except up the stairs. A visual:



Why is that problematic? Several reasons:

Waiting in a line on stairs just sucks, so there's that. More importantly, you can't get a sneak preview of the food they have. Personally, I like to scan the options in its entirety so I can plan out what I want. That's not an option with this setup, as you'll look like a jerk if you just bypass everyone on the steps. Even if you don't care about being that jerk, that's probably not even an option during high-volume times, like halftime for example, as there's a steady stream of people going up and down the stairs, which aren't very wide. If you take a panoramic pic of the setup, you get police officers looking at you like they want to taze you.

It's just the preseason, and mayyybe that's too early to give out overly harsh grades, but holy hell, Jaguars, have some pride. F.

Season, to date

Rank Team Grade N/A Jaguars F

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader