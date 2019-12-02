Eagles snap count analysis: Week 13 vs. Dolphins

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the offense was on the field for 71 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 72. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 71 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Isaac Semaulo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson



• 70 snaps: Jason Peters



• 1 snap each: Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Andre Dillard



Analysis: The OL got healthy again, with the return of Johnson and Brooks. Vaitai got one absurd snap with the Eagles facing (I think) a 2nd and 10 late in the fourth quarter at the Dolphins' 13, when they were clearly throwing the ball.



Running back

• 62 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 9 snaps: Jay Ajayi

Analysis: I've seen a lot of calls for Sanders to have gotten more carries, but when your opponent is missing four of five starters in the secondary and eight defensive backs overall, I don't really blame Doug Pederson much for throwing the ball a lot. The offense did score 31 points, after all. You should win games when you score 31.



Wide receiver

• 64 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 63 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 29 snaps: Greg Ward



• 27 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 7 snaps: Mack Hollins



Analysis: Jeffery showed some life late in this game, and Agholor actually made a few plays. This was one of the receivers' better games, and yet, the lack of deep threat is still painfully obvious.



Tight end

• 53 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 40 snaps: Dallas Goedert



Analysis: Ertz had the second-worst game of his career, as there were three plays he could have made that could have been touchdowns, and he wasn't able to make any of them, including a drop that may have changed the entire outcome of the game.



Defensive line

• 58 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 57 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 50 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 42 snaps: Timmy Jernigan



• 31 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 27 snaps: Anthony Rush



• 20 snaps: Vinny Curry

• 5 snaps: Genard Avery



Analysis: The D-line made a lot of noise early, and then, (fart noise). Why exactly did the Eagles trade a fourth-round pick for Genard Avery if he isn't going to play?



Linebacker

• 69 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 42 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 39 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 4 snaps each: T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley



Analysis: It's becoming very doubtful that Bradham will return next season at his contract number.



Defensive backs

• 72 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod



• 71 snaps: Jalen Mills



• 67 snaps: Ronald Darby



• 41 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 17 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 4 snaps: Marcus Epps

Analysis: The Eagles' secondary was looking pretty good there for a month before it all came crashing down against DeVante Parker and the Dolphins. It might have made sense to insert Rasul Douglas into the lineup, as he might have had a better chance of dealing with Parker's height once it was clear that Darby and Mills couldn't, but Jim Schwartz didn't go that route. Oh, and Sidney Jones was a healthy scratch again.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader