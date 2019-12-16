Eagles snap count analysis: Week 15 vs. Washington

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 15 win over the Washington team, the offense was on the field for 77 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 53. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 77 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai



• 1 snap: Andre Dillard

Analysis: The entire offensive line didn't miss a single snap in this matchup.



Running back

• 55 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 35 snaps: Boston Scott

Analysis: It feels a lot like Doug Pederson realizes that Jay Ajayi is cooked, seeing as he didn't get a single snap in this game. Howie Roseman and the Eagles' scouting department should pick a running back they like from someone else's practice squad, and replace Ajayi with him.



Wide receiver

• 71 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 58 snaps: Greg Ward



• 16 snaps: Robert Davis

Analysis: Arcega-Whiteside was shut out on two targets, one of which was arguably a drop in the end zone. He also ran into Dallas Goedert on a scissor route, making Goedert's one-handed grab far more difficult than it had to be. With the Eagles badly needing receivers to step up, Arcega-Whiteside has to be better.



Tight end

• 68 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 65 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 16 snaps: Josh Perkins



Analysis: Without looking, I believe this was Goedert's highest percentage usage ever, at 84 percent of the snaps.



Defensive line

• 50 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 43 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 37 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 29 snaps: Timmy Jernigan



• 27 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 15 snaps: Anthony Rush



• 9 snaps: Daeshon Hall



• 4 snaps: Genard Avery



Analysis: Out of necessity, Cox has played 94 percent of the snaps in each of the last two games, though the Eagles' overall snap count totals defensively have been low. Still, it's clear that he's not going to get many breaks in games going forward.



Why exactly did the Eagles trade a fourth-round pick for Genard Avery?

Linebacker

• 52 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 39 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 8 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 6 snaps: Duke Riley



• 5 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



Analysis: I don't know if Kamu Grugier-Hill got hurt, but his very low snap count raises an eyebrow.



Defensive backs

• 53 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod



• 50 snaps: Jalen Mills



• 37 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 32 snaps: Ronald Darby



• 16 snaps: Rasul Douglas



• 13 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 3 snaps: Sidney Jones

• 2 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



Analysis: There's nothing surprising here. Jenkins still hasn't missed a snap since 2017.



