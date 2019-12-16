More Sports:

December 16, 2019

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes shouts out Eagles' Greg Ward, former high school rival

Reigning MVP remembers when Philly wide receiver out-dueled him in East Texas

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Greg Ward Jr. TD Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. caught a game-winning touchdown from Carson Wentz against Washington on Dec. 15, 2019, keeping Philadelphia's playoff hopes alive.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. saved the 2019 season on Sunday with a game-winning touchdown catch at FedEx Field, delivering a feel-good story in a year that's been sorely lacking them.

Ward's emergence from the Eagles' practice squad has given the team life at a depleted position that isn't even his natural spot. He was a quarterback at Houston for four years, went undrafted and then was on and off the Eagles' practice squad, including the year Philadelphia won the Super Bowl. He even played briefly in the AAF earlier this year.

Players like Ward have illustrious pasts that often get glossed over because they don't immediately translate as NFL prospects.

But that doesn't mean the reigning NFL MVP hasn't taken notice of Ward's success over the past few weeks with the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted about Ward on Sunday afternoon following wins by both teams.

Living proof that high school never ends, apparently. 

Mahomes is referring to the 2012 showdown between Ward's John Tyler High School and his own Whitehouse High School in East Texas. The game was a de facto district championship between two powerhouse teams who both entered the matchup with respective 8-1 and 9-0 records.  

In a game for the ages, Mahomes led Whitehouse to a 24-0 lead over John Tyler in the first half, all but burying them. Ward, a mobile threat at quarterback, helped his team storm back to a 45-38 victory. He passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 162 yards on the ground with a fifth score. 

Mahomes was also brilliant, throwing for 441 yards and four touchdowns, plus another on the ground. Highlights from the game show the talent both players displayed at a young age. 


The next year, Mahomes led Whitehouse to a 12-1 record and a title, marking the best season in the school's history before he went on to Texas Tech. 

In NFL terms, there couldn't be a greater disparity between MVP of the league and undrafted free agent who switched positions and finally landed on a regular season roster. The acknowledgement from Mahomes just goes to show the level of respect that exists at this level and the impressiveness of Ward's journey to making a real NFL impact. 

All these years later, Ward just wants a Mahomes jersey. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Greg Ward Texas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Year in Review

2019's best animal stories: A kangaroo heist, a weeks-long emu chase, and more
Wawa crow robbery

Health News

CDC: At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season
Early flu season complications Pennsyvlania

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Are Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner getting back together?
kendall jenner ben simmons

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne
Oyster House offering shucking class

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved