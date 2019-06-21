More News:

June 21, 2019

Stephen A. Smith to host live 'First Take' broadcast at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington

Smith will host the show, and be named the city's official HBCU Ambassador, in late September

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Celebrities
Stephen A. Smith First Take Delaware Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports Images

Stephen A. Smith, possibly ESPN's most recognizable personality, will host a live broadcast of the network's "First Take" from the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington later this summer.

Stephen A. Smith will host a live broadcast of ESPN's "First Take" at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 20, when Smith will accept a role as the city's official "HBCU Ambassador."

The recently-completed Fieldhouse, where the Sixers' G-League affiliate Delaware 87ers play their home games, holds about 2,500 people in attendance for games, but will be expanded to nearly 4,000 for the broadcast, according to the Delaware Business Times.

Smith was awarded the city's HBCU Week "Social Impact" Award by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki earlier this week, according to the Business Times. It's unclear what all Smith's role as ambassador will entail.

According to the Business Times, the first two years of HBCU Week events have helped more than 1,000 students gain admittance to HBCUs across the country.

Delaware State University, located 46 miles away from the Fieldhouse in Dover, is the state's only HBCU.

“Wilmington’s HBCU Program, which has created additional opportunities for local high school students to continue their education at an HBCU, is expanding and gaining in popularity,” Purzycki told the Business Times. “In September, we’ll launch a third year of introducing students to an authentic HBCU experience. This time, we’ll do it with our new Wilmington HBCU Ambassador Stephen A. Smith who will help us take our program to new heights."

Smith, a New York native, attended Winston Salem State University, an HBCU in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and graduated in 1991.

Smith, who previously worked in Philadelphia as a writer for the Inquirer from 1993 until 2010, has hosted "First Take" since 2012. Earlier this year, rumors emerged suggesting ESPN could make Smith the network's highest-paid personality, with a contract landing somewhere near $10 million per year.

Tickets to the live broadcast are not yet for sale on the Fieldhouse website.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Celebrities Wilmington ESPN Stephen A. Smith 76ers 87ers Delaware Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Draft 2019: Sixers trade up to No. 20 to select Matisse Thybulle
Matisse-Thybulle-Draft_062019_usat

Music

XXL's Freshman Class of 2019 includes Philly rising star Tierra Whack
XXL freshman class Tierra Whack

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Infrastructure

Sansom Street in Center City to reopen Friday, nearly a year after water main break
Sansom Street Water Main

Children's Health

Vaginal irritation in pediatric girls: what you need to know
Girl Gynecologist Visit 06212019

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martínez is a finalist for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize
South Philly Barbacoa Basque Prize

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved