More Sports:

June 11, 2021

Sixers vs. Hawks, Game 3: Live updates, analysis, highlights and more

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA NBA Playoffs
Embiid-shot_061121_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.

The Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Sixers and Hawks heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday tied at one game apiece, which means a lot rides on the outcome of this one. 

A win for the Hawks and they guarantee at least a split on their home court — and perhaps more importantly guarantee that the Sixers can't close it out at home in Game 6. A win for Philly, and they'll really have Trae Young and Co. on the ropes, as the Hawks would suddenly find themselves facing a must-win in Game 4, because back-to-back losses on their home court would set up an elimination game in Philly.

But there's good news for Atlanta, who was undefeated at home in their series against the Knicks and are 19-2 overall at State Farm Arena since Nate McMillan took over. Their last loss there? All the way back on April 15 to the Bucks. 

Still, the Sixers, fresh off their Game 2 victory, are anywhere from 1.5- to 2-point favorites on Friday night, depending on which sportsbook you look at on Pickswise. And that's probably for good reason, given that the Sixers have shown a counter to the Hawks best weapon by sticking either Ben Simmons or Matisse Thybulle on Young rather than Danny Green. Atlanta, meanwhile, has yet to show they have an answer for MVP runner up Joel Embiid, who is averaging 39.5 points per game so far in this series despite playing with a partially torn meniscus. 

While the big man is again listed as questionable, the expectation is that he will play, especially with two days off between games (UPDATE: Embiid will play). Speaking of injuries, the Hawks were hoping to get forward De'Andre Hunter back at some point this series, but the Philly product was ruled out for the postseason earlier this week after an MRI showed a new meniscus tear in his knee, a tough end to a season that never really got off the ground in the first place — he was limited to just 23 regular season games.

But the Hawks have plenty of weapons, as they've shown so far this series. The question will be whether or not the Sixers can stop them like they did in Game 2 — or if Atlanta's shooters will be as hot as they were in Game 1. 

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, and as always we'll have you covered with the latest news, analysis and highlights right here in our live tracker...  

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA NBA Playoffs Pickswise Sixers Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved