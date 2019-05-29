Sixers' Jimmy Butler gives Mark Wahlberg's daughter a basketball lesson

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to wait at least another month before their free agency plans can shake out with top priorities Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

Butler is expected to field interest from several teams, but for the time being, he seems to be focused on enjoying his offseason.

If he's not baking snickerdoodles, Butler is spending time with Mark Wahlberg and his daughter, who wants to learn how to play basketball.

The friendship between the two dates back to Butler's time in Chicago, when Wahlberg visited a Bulls practice during filming for "Transformers: Age of Extinction," according to the Chicago Tribune.

Ever since then, the two have reportedly remained in touch and become close friends.

Wahlberg even interviewed Butler back in February to discuss his tumultuous exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to the Sixers early in the season.

Butler told Wahlberg he wants to get into the film industry when his playing days are over. Fingers crossed that he's not willing to sign with the disastrous Lakers in order to line that up in Los Angeles.