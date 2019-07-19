Sixers coach Lindsey Harding leaving for Kings' assistant coach position

Sixers player development coach Lindsey Harding will leave Philadelphia for an assistant coach position with the Sacramento Kings, a little more than three months after the Sixers promoted her from a scout position to a coaching role, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was first to report the move.

Harding, 34, was hired by the Sixers as a scout during the 2017-18 season after she retired from a nine-year career in the WNBA. She was the first female assistant coach in Sixers history, and is now the seventh active female assistant coach in the NBA.

Harding is also the third female NBA assistant coach to be hired this offseason, following the Cavaliers' hiring of former Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the Celtics' hiring of ESPN commentator and former WNBA standout Kara Lawson.

Harding played college basketball for Duke, and was selected No. 1 overall in 2007 before spending time between six different WNBA teams during her pro career. She was named to the 2010 All-Defensive team.

Back in April, Sixers general manager Elton Brand said Harding's knowledge of the game is "impeccable" and said he didn't expect Harding to stay at the player-development level for long.

Turns out, he was right.

