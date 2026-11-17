Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) will miss the Sixers' road contest against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday while LeBron James will return to action, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ Orlando:



Jaylen Brown – left hamstring strain – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Adem Bona – neck – OUT



LeBron James not listed. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 17, 2026

The Sixers staggered James and Joel Embiid across their back-to-back on Sunday and Monday; James passed Jason Kidd to become third on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard in a win over the Indiana Pacers and Embiid scored a season-high 37 points to lead his team past the Brooklyn Nets. Both will be available on Wednesday.

Down the stretch of Monday's win at Barclays Center, Brown suffered a head injury, returned to the game and then left again with hamstring tightness. Both were evaluated postgame, Brown said, adding that the team would look at them again on Tuesday.

For Orlando, star wing Paolo Banchero remains out alongside reserves Jonathan Isaac and Noah Penda.

MORE: Has Nick Nurse finally decided to play stars fewer minutes?