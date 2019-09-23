Sixers' Mike Scott swarmed in Nerf war with Northeast Philly kids

Two weeks after Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott made headlines for an unfortunate altercation at Lincoln Financial Field, the fan favorite was back out in the city for a different kind of fight.

Earlier this month, Scott confirmed plans to attend a giant Nerf war with kids at a Philadelphia park.

The day of reckoning arrived on Sunday, an event set up by Amerikick Martial Arts on Roosevelt Boulevard. Scott, who signed a two-year deal with the Sixers this offseason, showed up ready for action. And he got plenty of it.













Scott's attendance comes after the ugly tailgate incident at Lincoln Financial Field, where Scott, a Virginia native, got into a fight with a group of Eagles fans. It was later discovered that Scott was met with racial insults prior to the fight. The man who fought him publicly apologized the next day, disbanded his tailgate crew and gave up his season tickets for the year.