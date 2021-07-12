Sixers mock draft roundup: Which guard could Sixers target at No. 28?

If you can believe it, we are only 17 days out from the 2021 NBA Draft, a rare late-July NBA event that could feature a lot of activity on the Sixers' end. With new trade rumors popping up seemingly every day, Philadelphia might not end up making a pick at all if they're able to put together a mega-deal to move closer to a title.

Until that happens, though, we're left to scan through mock drafts and reports to see who might be added to the roster on the 29th. Here's what some of the experts have to say.

Quentin Grimes, G, Houston

Mocker: Jonathan Givony, ESPN

Here's what Mr. DraftExpress himself had to say about Grimes:

The Sixers will be looking to surround their core with as much 3-point shooting as possible after a disappointing playoff exit. Enter Grimes, one of the best shooters in the college game, who showed a lot more versatility as a passer than he had previously gotten credit for in what was an outstanding week of play at the NBA combine. Grimes looks physically ready to help a team after playing a major role taking one of the best defensive teams in college basketball to the NCAA Final Four. [ESPN]

This is, to put it lightly, a bit of an outlier pick from Givony. Scanning through mock drafts from others around the industry, many barely have Grimes on the board at all. Sam Vecenie offor example, had him falling all the way to Indiana at No. 60 with the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick to close out the second round. There's not another mock I can find that places Grimes in or around the first round.

Grimes' signature skill, as Givony notes, is three-point shooting. And he was damn good at it in 2020-21, making over 40 percent of his threes despite shooting a whopping 8.3 attempts from deep per game. The question is whether that alone is going to be enough to carry him on offense, with Grimes offering little in the way of secondary skills on the wing. He's not much of a playmaker, hovering around a one-to-one assist/turnover ration despite averaging under three helpers a game, and his efficiency inside the arc leaves a lot to be desired. You could argue both are a product of his inability to create separation, which leaves Grimes in the unenviable position of trying to make tough pull-ups or shoot over traffic in the paint. That's a tough way to make a living.

I think there's also room to be skeptical of his shooting. Grimes shot poorly his first two years in college, and his free-throw numbers were subpar (mid-60s and below) to match. Those numbers climbed along with his outside shooting in 2020-21, so maybe this was a true breakthrough for the Texas native, but if you're only looking for shooting, there basically have to be safer bets.

Jared Butler, G, Baylor

Mocker: Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Here's a quick blurb on Butler that is worth taking note of:

Teams are still in wait-and-see mode on Butler , who must be cleared after the NBA red-flagged a heart condition that was discovered during his college recruitment. He played three seasons at Baylor without any issues, but no clearance before the draft creates risk that teams may want to avoid. [B/R]

The NBA flagged Butler, who won't be able to play or practice in the league until being cleared, after an evaluation in late June. His fate is in the hands of the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel, consisting of three physicians — one recommended by the NBA, one recommended by the players association, and the third recommended by the first two physicians chosen. It definitely adds uncertainty to the process for Butler and any team selecting him.