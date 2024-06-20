2024 NBA Draft Q&A: Three guards who the Sixers could draft at No. 16 with Ben Pfeifer

With the 2024 NBA Draft kicking off next week and the Sixers owning the No. 16 and No. 41 picks -- with the potential of trades looming -- this week we will be talking with NBA Draft experts about this year's class, one that has been scrutinized heavily.

Here to focus on three guard prospects who could make sense for the Sixers in the first round is Ben Pfeifer, who covers the NBA and NBA Draft for HITP Sports Media and Sportskeeda as well as on his YouTube channel. Be sure to stay plugged into all of Ben's content leading up to next week's draft.

Adam Aaronson: Duke guard Jared McCain is one of this draft class’ most prolific three-point shooters, and given the Sixers’ needs, he has become a player many expect them to have interest in. Do you believe McCain would be a worthy selection at No. 16, and if the Sixers did take him, what would be his next steps in order to become a long-term NBA rotation player?

Ben Pfeifer: McCain’s excellent shooting and complementary guard skills make him an ideal fit next to Tyrese Maxey and a strong possibility for the 76ers in the first round. He’s one of the most dynamic shot-makers in the class, firing from beyond NBA range at an extremely efficient clip, both on and off the ball. McCain’s passing is solid, operating the pick-and-roll at a competent level for NBA ball-handlers.

Size and defense will be the main questions for his long-term NBA hopes, as McCain will suffer from the same ails that all small guards do on the defensive end. This might scare the 76ers off given Maxey’s lack of size, though the offensive fit would be ideal.

McCain’s shooting can be a weapon playing off of Maxey and Joel Embiid while he matures as an on-ball player. He’s made it past the second round of a postseason format and his winning pedigree will be attractive to NBA teams. He’d make a ton of sense for a 76ers roster in transition given his talent and bankable NBA skills.