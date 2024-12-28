Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Jazz with left foot sprain, fined $75,000 by NBA for 'obscene gestures'

Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the team's Saturday night road game against the 7-22 Utah Jazz due to a left foot sprain, according to the team's injury report.

Christmas Day was a wild one for Embiid on Wednesday. Before scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help the Sixers notch their strongest win of the year, a road victory against the defending champion Boston Celtics, Embiid said he tweaked his right ankle when stepping on the foot of a security guard during his pregame warmup:

Embiid still suited up, though, and looked like his usual self from a mobility perspective for much of the game. But with about two minutes left, on a play which helped the Sixers stabilize amid a rough stretch and valiant Boston comeback effort, Embiid seemed to hurt his left foot:

When the Sixers' initial injury report for Saturday's game was released on Friday afternoon, Embiid was listed as questionable with a left foot sprain, and that remains the case.

Additionally, Embiid was fined $75,000 for making "obscene gestures" during the first half of the win in Boston, the NBA announced on Friday afternoon. You be the judge of what you see at the end of this video:

Also on the injury front, two Sixers who missed that Christmas Day battle -- Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) and Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) -- are listed as probable for Saturday night's game. KJ Martin, who will miss multiple weeks with a stress reaction in his foot, and Jared McCain, who remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, remain out.

