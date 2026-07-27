Sixers officially announce signing of LeBron James

The Sixers' signing of LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is official. The deal, which was signed on Sunday evening, has been formally announced by the team. James will wear No. 23.

James' signing was announced via press release, with a batch of accompanying statements.

From Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris: "I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic: four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP, three-time Olympic Gold medalist, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a record 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA selections. I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly. To LeBron and his family: we are grateful you chose the 76ers, and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!"

From Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey: “There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he’ll have on this organization. I have had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he’s produced at every stop of his basketball journey. He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor, and a tireless worker. But he is also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him. We couldn’t be happier that he is officially here and are excited to welcome him, Savannah, and the James family into our 76ers family.”

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

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