Report: Sixers accept Dalen Terry's $2.5 million team option

The Sixers are picking up Dalen Terry's team option for the 2026-27 season, worth $2,584,539, according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic. That salary is non-guaranteed until the second week of January, at which point it would be guaranteed in full.



Terry, entering his age-24 season, signed a two-way contract with the Sixers after the trade deadline. A former first-round pick of the Bulls, his stint in Chicago ended after three-plus seasons and he was waived following a trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. When reserve guard Cam Payne suffered a late-season injury, the Sixers waived him and inked Terry to a standard contract for the final days of the 2025-26 season, tacking on this team option as well.

Terry was well-liked in the locker room right away, and in 14 games showed some flashes of a tenacious, defensive-oriented wing player. Terry logged 12.4 minutes per game, averaging 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He had a few strong showings but never resembled the sort of player that could be in a playoff rotation – or even serve as a constant rotation piece during the regular season.

Because Terry's 2026-27 salary is non-guaranteed, there is zero functional downside to the Sixers picking up this team option for now. Even if the organization does not plan on Terry being on its standard roster in 2026-27, his salary could be useful in a trade later on this offseason. He could also simply be kept around in case an offseason injury heightens the team's need for a wing in his mold. The Sixers could carry him through the start of the season and waive him in January if he fails to impress. And if for any reason the team needs to save some money against either apron during free agency, he can be waived at any time for no cost.