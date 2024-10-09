NBA decision-makers approve of Sixers' offseason in annual GM Survey

Every preseason, NBA.com releases their annual GM Survey, where general managers from all 30 teams answer a long list of questions about all things around the league.

The results of the 2024-25 GM Survey were released on Tuesday, and they painted a rosy picture for the new-look Sixers after a wild offseason that saw massive roster turnover.

Here are all mentions of the Sixers or Sixers players throughout the results of the survey:

• GMs were asked to rank Eastern Conference teams — while every voter chose the Boston Celtics as the best team in the conference (other than the Celtics representative; voters are not allowed to include their own teams), 50 percent of voters ranked the Sixers as the second-best team in the conference. The New York Knicks, though, outranked the Sixers in total vote points — signaling greater faith in New York's floor.



• Joel Embiid finished in a three-way tie for third place among voters asked to predict who will win the 2024-25 NBA MVP Award. Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokić all received seven percent of the vote. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the voting, with Luka Dončić behind him.



• Asked which NBA player "forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments," seven percent of voters selected Embiid. That tied the Sixers' superstar center with Giannis Antetokounmpo for fourth place. Ahead of those two are Dončić, Stephen Curry and Jokić.



• Tyrese Maxey was listed as a player "also receiving votes" when voters were asked to name a player who would enjoy a breakout season. Didn't that already happen?



• Embiid received 10 percent of votes as the best center in the NBA. Jokić received 87 percent of votes, with Victor Wembanyama receiving three percent of votes.



• One out of every three voters said the Sixers had the best offseason of any NBA team. The Sixers barely trailed the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder.



• The majority of voters — 60 percent — believe that the Sixers' signing of Paul George will be the most impactful acquisition from the offseason. New York had two trade acquisitions tied for second place — their deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.



• Sixers wing Caleb Martin was listed as "also receiving votes" as the most underrated player acquisition.



• The Sixers received seven percent of votes — good for third place — as the team that will improve the most in 2024-25.



• George heading to the Sixers was voted as the second-most surprising move of the offseason — at 23 percent, it just trailed the Knicks' trade for Bridges (27 percent). The Sixers' signing of Martin was listed as "also receiving votes" in the category.

• Sixers rookie Jared McCain was listed as someone "also receiving votes" as the biggest steal of the 2024 NBA Draft.



• Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was tied for fourth with seven percent of the votes when GMs were asked which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments.

• Kyle Lowry was listed as "also receiving votes" when GMs were asked which current players would make a good head coach in the future.



• The Sixers received seven percent of votes — tied for fifth place — when respondents were asked which team's level of success in 2024-25 would be most difficult to predict.

• Maxey finished third place in voting for the fastest player with the ball in the NBA. Maxey received seven percent of the vote, a distant third behind De'Aaron Fox and Ja Morant.