Report: Paul George expected to make season debut Monday, Joel Embiid remains out

Sixers star Paul George -- who has missed the first five games of the regular season -- is set to make his regular season debut with the team on Monday night, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Exactly three weeks after suffering a left knee bone bruise in a preseason game, George will return to action. The nine-time All-Star suiting up is a crucial development for a 1-4 Sixers team desperate to start winning some games with Joel Embiid sidelined and now embroiled in significant controversy.

Embiid will once again be sidelined on Monday, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, as his extended absence to begin the season continues.

