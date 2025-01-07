More Sports:

January 07, 2025

Sixers waive two-way big Pete Nance

Pete Nance, 24, played in one game in just over a month with the Sixers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Nance 1.7.25 Ken Blaze/Imagn Images

Pete Nance appeared in one game as a member of the Sixers.

The Sixers waived Pete Nance, the team announced on Tuesday.

Signed to a two-way contract by the team on Dec. 3, the 24-year-old Nance appeared in one game as a member of the Sixers and was active for seven contests. 

Nance played for just under three minutes on Dec. 30, knocking down a three-point try on his lone shot attempt at the end of a win against Portland.

The Sixers now have a two-way roster spot open in addition to the standard roster spot they have kept open since the beginning of the season.

