Sixers waive two-way big Pete Nance

The Sixers waived Pete Nance, the team announced on Tuesday.

Signed to a two-way contract by the team on Dec. 3, the 24-year-old Nance appeared in one game as a member of the Sixers and was active for seven contests.

Nance played for just under three minutes on Dec. 30, knocking down a three-point try on his lone shot attempt at the end of a win against Portland.

The Sixers now have a two-way roster spot open in addition to the standard roster spot they have kept open since the beginning of the season.

