PhillyVoice Sixers survey results: Will the Sixers finally win it all in 2024-25?

Last week, we conducted an extensive Sixers survey here at PhillyVoice -- and the response was terrific. Let's conclude our overview of the results by taking a look at the fan base's hopes and expectations for the 2024-25 Sixers season:

Who will be the second-most valuable player on the Sixers in 2024-25?

Answer Percentage of votes Tyrese Maxey 90.0% Paul George 10.0%





This was one of the subplots of the season I am most interested in observing in the near future. Right now, many perceive Maxey and George to be 2A and 2B -- a reasonable idea, as they are right around the same ballpark in terms of on-court impact. But is there a world where one player becomes the clear-cut second option, with the other scaling their role back a bit as the third wheel?

I knew Maxey would lead this poll by a lot given the fans' familiarity with and adoration for last year's NBA Most Improved Player. I would likely vote for him myself -- largely because he is clearly still ascending while George's age indicates a decline coming soon -- but I still think this discrepancy is far too drastic. George is a nine-time All-Star, after all, with one of the most well-rounded scoring portfolios of any wing in recent NBA history and the ability to defend at a high level when required.

If only one of these players can receive consistent playing time to begin the season, who should it be?



Answer Percentage of votes Ricky Council IV 54.1% Guerschon Yabusele 35.8%

KJ Martin 10.1%





Perhaps the only rotation spot which will be up for grabs when training camp begins on Oct. 1 is the backup power forward position, with these three players all likely preparing to challenge one another for a role under Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. I wrote about how I believe Nurse will handle the situation -- and proposed a rather unconventional idea of my own -- here.

Council receiving the majority of votes was to be expected, I actually thought his share of the votes would be higher than this. Yabusele having 3.5 times as many votes as Martin, though, mystified me a bit. Martin is considerably more accomplished and has very recent experience with the team. I understand why, from the perspective of a fan, Martin is the least exciting member of this trio, but don't be surprised if he is not the first player to get a crack at earning consistent playing time.

Which of these Sixers not solidified as rotation pieces will help the team the most in 2024-25?



Answer Percentage of votes Ricky Council IV 41.8% Guerschon Yabusele 34.4% KJ Martin 8.3% Reggie Jackson 6.8% Jared McCain 5.9% Adem Bona 2.7%





Here, I agree with Council receiving such a significant portion of the votes, as he is capable of playing three different positions in certain lineups -- a level of versatility unmatched by any other player on this list. Opportunities to play often arise due to injuries, and it will be easier for Nurse to plug Council into the rotation in place of more players than someone like McCain, for example, who can only function as an off-ball player right now and will only be able to defend small guards.

I wrote about McCain's rookie season in the first edition of our new Sixers player preview series here, posing two questions that will determine how 2024-25 goes for the rookie out of Duke and making a prediction about his eventual status as a rotation player.

What do the Sixers need to do for 2024-25 to be a successful season?



Answer Percentage of votes Win the NBA Finals 15.2% Reach the NBA Finals 32.8% Get to the Eastern Conference Finals 51.0% Win one playoff series 0.9%





In a general sense, I understand where the majority of voters is coming from when it says finally getting out of the second round constitutes a successful season. But I have thought about it extensively, and am not sure I agree with that determination. I wrote about it in a Sixers mailbag near the end of August...

"There is no doubt that if the Sixers were to get out of the second round, it would mean a lot more to them than the same accomplishment would mean for the average NBA organization. Particularly if they were to close out a second-round series on their home floor, it would very possibly become the most memorable moment of this era of Sixers basketball for the time being. Achieving that, in a general sense, could be considered a success. But there are two more rounds to win after that! As joyous of an occasion as it may be for the Sixers and their fans if they earn an Eastern Conference Finals berth, what happens if they follow it up by getting their doors blown off against a team like the Boston Celtics? Suddenly, that moment would not have the same significance."

How much faith do you have in Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse being capable of leading the Sixers to a championship? (1: no faith, 5: complete faith)



Answer Percentage of votes 5 18.2% 4 48.5% 3 26.8% 2 5.3% 1 1.2%





Nurse has largely been held in high regard since arriving in Philadelphia -- in part because of his wonderful credentials as a head coach, in part because he is not Doc Rivers -- and Morey seems to have created a lot of goodwill over the last few months. A lot of people talked a big game about the Sixers' vaunted cap space plan, to the point that many grew both impatient and skeptical. But Morey actualized his year-long hopes of maximizing every single dollar available to him.

Which of these issues gives you the most pause when it comes to the Sixers' ability to contend for a championship in 2024-25?



Answer Percentage of votes Joel Embiid's injury history

90.3% Rebounding woes

6.8% Lack of traditional power forward options

2.9%





This is a no-brainer. The Sixers' poor rebounding cost them a game or two against New York in the first round of last year's playoffs, and it would be nice if they had a more conventional option at the four, but none of that matters if Embiid is once again unable to stay healthy when the games matter most.

Speaking of Embiid, let's get to a few questions focused on the Sixers' primary franchise cornerstone.

Of the Sixers' 82 regular season games, how many should Joel Embiid play in?



The average answer was about 62.5 games, which I think everybody would view as a major win if Embiid was also able to enter the playoffs at full strength. At this point, though, any scenario in which the team makes the playoffs and Embiid begins the run fully healthy is a win, right?

The most common answer was 65 games -- a reasonable benchmark, given that is now the amount of games an NBA player must appear in to qualify for season-long awards. Speaking of...

How much would you value Joel Embiid winning his second NBA MVP Award? (1: not at all, 5: a lot)

Answer Percentage of votes 5 11.2% 4 16.2% 3 26.8% 2 22.4% 1 23.3%

Nearly half of voters effectively claiming they would not care about their franchise player winning his second MVP trophy in three years is quite unusual, but under these circumstances, this sentiment is entirely understandable. Nobody will ever question Embiid's ability to dominate in the regular season, another incredible statistical performance from October to April will not be all that impressive at this juncture. If these results are truly representative of how the fan base feels once the season tips off, it will be fascinating to observe how Embiid's inevitable 50-point regular season games against bad teams are received locally.

Do you want the Sixers to offer Joel Embiid a three-year, max contract extension worth approximately $192 million between now and the start of the regular season? (He will no longer be extension-eligible once the season begins)



Answer Percentage of votes Yes 82.5% No 17.5%





I entered the summer thinking an extension would get done between Embiid and the Sixers, and the team's perceived success in assembling a new-look roster has only reaffirmed that belief. I understand, on a surface level, the hesitance with offering a 30-year-old, injury-prone seven-footer this kind of deal. But if Embiid wants to stay in Philadelphia in the long-term and the Sixers decline to offer him this deal, what does that tell Embiid?

How do you view the Sixers' chances of beating the Boston Celtics in a playoff series this season? (1: no chance, 5: excellent chance)



Answer Percentage of votes 5 6.2% 4 22.1% 3 42.5% 2 25.1% 1 4.1%



Frankly, I believe the Celtics are being vastly underrated by these results. This is a team that won 64 regular season games, faced little to no challenge en route to an NBA title and brought back every single rotation piece -- an unprecedented lack of roster turnover for a championship-winning team. Even if the Sixers maximize their potential, they would be clear underdogs in any seven-game series against Boston. But the reigning champions are not the only team the Sixers have to worry about...

Which non-Celtics Eastern Conference contender are you more worried about?

Answer Percentage of votes New York Knicks 75.4% Milwaukee Bucks 24.6%





I would give the Knicks the edge over the Bucks here based on their excellent depth -- compared to a very shaky Milwaukee bench -- but I don't think New York's advantage is as clear as these results indicate.

The Knicks' roster looks outstanding on paper; Sixers legend Mikal Bridges is a massive addition. But I do have concerns: Isaiah Hartenstein departed for Oklahoma City, leaving all of the team's center minutes to Mitchell Robinson -- who has only played in 90 regular season games in the last two years -- and Precious Achiuwa, who remains very much unproven.

Meanwhile, the return of Julius Randle will surely help, but exactly how he fits into this offense as a very ball-dominant player alongside Jalen Brunson -- who is simply a better player more deserving of touches -- remains a question mark. OG Anunoby, who has played more than 50 regular season games in just four out of seven NBA campaigns, will be making more than $36 million.

The Bucks have even more questions, but they also have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and that's a pretty good starting point. I believe their chances of outperforming the Knicks and/or Sixers are being underrated nationally.

How many regular season games will the Sixers win in 2024-25?

55 games was the most common answer, and the average ended up being 55.6 games. The Sixers won 47 games last year despite Embiid missing most of the season with a roster considerably less talented than the one they will bring into the upcoming season; improvement from that figure seems inevitable barring some sort of complete disaster.

For what it's worth, current betting markets appear to have the Sixers projected to win around 52 or 53 games -- a 55-27 might be overachieving a bit, but it is surely not out of the question.

How will the Sixers season end in 2024-25?



Answer Percentage of votes NBA Finals victory 18.9% Elimination in NBA Finals

8.0% Elimination in Eastern Conference Finals

48.7% Elimination in second round of playoffs

23.0% Elimination in first round of playoffs

1.5% No postseason appearance or Play-In Tournament loss

0.0%



The Sixers better hope that nearly one out of five participants in this survey is correct. Optimism from fans -- even ones from Philadelphia -- is to be expected, though more than three quarters of respondents believing the Sixers will at least make the Eastern Conference Finals feels a bit like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football.

Best of bold predictions

The most common form of prediction seemed to be anything pertaining to Maxey making another major leap. Some predicted he would receive MVP votes, others declared he would have more of them than Embiid. One person wrote that he would be the "new face of the team."

Believe it or not, the player mentioned most often outside of Maxey was Yabusele, who plenty of folks believe will be one of the most shrewd free agent signings of the summer across the entire NBA. One person predicted he would win the NBA Comeback Player of the Year Award, which has not been handed out since 1986, but we will assume they meant the Most Improved Player trophy that Maxey won last year. Quite a few people predicted that Council would either become a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year Award or work his way into Nurse's starting five by the end of the year.

I'll leave you with a few "bold predictions" that might make you smile...

• "Paul George says he hates the fans on his podcast"

• "BBALL PAUL COMES BACK BABY"



• "Adem Bona legally changes his name to Fred"



• "LeBron gets upset about the way the Lakers are treating Bronny and demands a trade to Philly to play with Embiid, but only if ir’s a package deal with Bronny AND he can be a player-coach. We agree and send [George], Nick Nurse, and picks/pieces to LA for Bron and Bronny"



