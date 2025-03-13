Tyrese Maxey, Paul George out for Sixers-Raptors on Friday, Lonnie Walker IV diagnosed with concussion

Tyrese Maxey (back/finger) and Paul George (groin) are both out for the Sixers' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, according to the team's initial injury report for the contest issued on Thursday. The full injury report:

George being listed as out is unsurprising in the immediate aftermath of ESPN's report that the Sixers and their nine-time All-Star are considering treatment options, including a possible procedure, for both his groin and left knee, where he suffered two bone bruises early in the season.

Meanwhile, Maxey has still yet to play since suffering his lower back sprain on March 3. Maxey missed a few games with the back sprain as his lone injury designation, but of late the team has also included the finger sprain in its listing. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Gina Mizell reported on Wednesday that Maxey would be seeing a hand specialist.

The Sixers also confirmed that Lonnie Walker IV suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors when the back of his head slammed against the ground.

