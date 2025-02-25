Joel Embiid listed as out for Sixers-Knicks on Wednesday as potential shutdown looms, Eric Gordon headed for surgery

The Sixers have issued their initial injury report for Wednesday night's road contest against the New York Knicks, and unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid is listed as out due to left knee injury management. The full injury report:

Embiid and the Sixers are currently in the process of reviewing new testing and imaging done on the left knee which has prevented him from suiting up for much of the season, with a season-ending surgery potentially on the table as a solution.

Meanwhile, Guerschon Yabusele suffered contact to both eyes in the Sixers' horrid blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls, which ruled him out for much of the second half. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that Yabusele had suffered a corneal abrasion in one eye and had swelling around the other.

Eric Gordon, who has been out for multiple weeks with a right wrist sprain, is undergoing surgery on Wednesday, the Sixers said.

