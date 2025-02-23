More Sports:

February 23, 2025

Report: Joel Embiid, Sixers 'considering alternative options' on left knee, including surgery

It seems like a decision on the remainder of Joel Embiid's season is nearing.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid again 2.23.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Is this the end of the line for Joel Embiid in 2024-25?

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are consulting doctors and considering alternative options for treatment of his left injured left knee, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Sunday evening. Moments later, appearing on "NBA Countdown," Charania elaborated on his initial reporting and added that surgery, while not deemed necessary, is one of the options on the table for Embiid, who Charania also reported has experienced swelling in his knee once again after Saturday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. 

Embiid looked like a shell of himself for three quarters against Brooklyn, and his team nearly staged a late comeback with him on the bench. Embiid did not play at all in the final frame, which could perhaps be the final chapter in a hellish season for the 2022-23 NBA MVP, who last season was playing at a substantially higher level before tearing his meniscus at the end of January.

Over a year removed from the surgery, Embiid has still not found any semblance of stability with his knee, not just limiting his availability but tremendously diminishing his movement skills and overall production. Embiid has only played in 19 of the Sixers' 56 regular season games so far this season.

Embiid, who turns 31 years old next month, is on the books for another four seasons after this one, a period in which he will make approximately $250 million. The Sixers inked him to a three-year, $193 million contract extension prior to the start of training camp after deliberating with multiple doctors.

As of this writing, Embiid remains listed as questionable with "left knee injury management" for the Sixers' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

What is the cult-like Zizians connection to Delco?

Zizians Homicide Investigation

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer in 'Long Bright River' trailer

amanda seyfried long bright river

Wellness

'Detox' foot pads claim to rid the body of toxins, but health experts are skeptical

Detox Foot Pads

Weekend

Girl Scout Cookies paired with beer and last-minute ice skating: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved