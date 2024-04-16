More Sports:

April 16, 2024

Sixers sell out every home game for the 2023-24 season

The Sixers were one of 10 NBA teams to sell out every home game this year, a record-breaking campaign for the league.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Wells-Fargo-Center-Sixers-Fans Bill Streicher/USA Today

Joel Embiid amps up Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wells Fargo Center should be rocking on Wednesday night as the Sixers host the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Expect a packed house, as it's been the case all season. 

On Monday, the NBA announced that it broke its all-time regular season attendance record with over 22 million fans attending games. Most importantly for Philadelphians, the Sixers were one of 10 teams to sell out every home game. They’ve now sold out every game in South Philly six years running.

It'll be the most unique playoff path the Sixers have had during the Joel Embiid era this week as the No. 7 team in the Play-In format, but if they can get by Miami and set up a series with the Knicks, a path back to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and perhaps even the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 23 years, is on the table. 

MORE: Sixers prepare for Play-In Tournament

