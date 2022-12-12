Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

While the Sixers as a whole are attempting to weather a rocky start to the season, Joel Embiid continues his offensive tour de force. The superstar has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (Dec. 5 to Dec, 11). That's his second Player of the Week Award, taking home that honor back in November as well.

In three games over the last week, Embiid has dropped, in order, 39, 38 and 53 points, as the Sixers went 2-1 over that stretch. He averaged 43.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game with a bonkers 74.0 true shooting percentage.

Sixers writer Kyle Neubeck has been tireless covering Embiid's game as of late, discussing Embiid's big-time, 53-point performance against the Hornets in his instant observations on Sunday night. Kyle also penned another feature illustrating how rare it is for a big man to be this elite in the mid-range game in the modern NBA.

Embiid's season hasn't been perfect, as he's been prone to some defensive lapses and rebounding woes, but the 2022-23 Sixers' issues neither start nor begin with what Embiid has been doing on the court. Currently sitting at 14-12 as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid continuing on this tear is a requirement, not merely a suggestion, if the Sixers are going to fully play up to their potential and grab a top-three seed in the East.

