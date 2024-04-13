More Sports:

April 13, 2024

Sixers convert Ricky Council IV onto standard NBA deal

Ricky Council IV, who has developed into a key depth piece for the Sixers, had his two-way deal converted into a standard NBA contract.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Ricky-Council-IV-Sixers-Spurs-4.7.24-NBA.jpg Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Council IV earned himself a new contract.

Ahead of one last, crucial, regular season game, the Sixers made sure one of their key depth pieces won't be going anywhere. 

Ricky Council IV's two-way contract has been converted into a standard NBA deal, the organization made official on Saturday, which will be at a term of four years and $7.4 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Council, 22, was signed to a two-way deal prior to the start of this season and went on to earn his way into a key role coming off the bench. Through 31 games so far this season, he's averaging 5.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. 

But above all, the undrafted guard has brought a drive and commitment to the court that has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches quickly. 

Now he has a full-time spot in the NBA, heading into the biggest point in the Sixers' entire year.

