April 12, 2024

Despite winning streak, Sixers may be stuck in Play-In Tournament

The Sixers have rattled off seven straight wins. Will an eighth win to end the season get them out of the Play-In Tournament?

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers have done everything in their power to avoid the Play-In Tournament since Joel Embiid returned. They still may end up facing the Miami Heat anyway.

Since Joel Embiid returned from his meniscus surgery, the Sixers are 7-0. They are expected to be heavy favorites to run the table against the eliminated Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday afternoon. And yet, even if they finish the season on an eight-game winning streak, there is a chance they will still have to participate in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Where things stand entering Sunday

Here are the Eastern Conference standings heading into Game 82:

(Seed) TeamRecordGB
 (2) Milwaukee Bucks49-3114
(3) New York Knicks49-3114
(4) Cleveland Cavaliers48-3315
(5) Orlando Magic46-3517
(6) Indiana Pacers 46-3517
(7) Philadelphia 76ers46-3517
(8) Miami Heat45-3618

Tiebreakers

The first two tiebreakers if two teams have the same record are head-to-head record and conference record. If three or more teams are tied, though, as the Sixers currently are with Orlando and Indiana, division winners are rewarded first. The Magic are on pace to win their division, while the Sixers and Pacers are not. So, if the three of those teams remain tied, the Magic will be the No. 5 seed, and then the Pacers earn the No. 6 seed because they took the season series over the Sixers, who would fall to No. 7.

This is crucial, of course, because seeds No. 7 through No. 10 must take part in the Play-In Tournament.

The format of the Play-In Tournament is explained here.

The Sixers own the two-way tiebreaker over Orlando. They do not over Indiana or Miami.

Game 82 opponents

The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets, who have nothing to play for but still nearly knocked off the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks, who have struggled of late and will be without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. A victory for Milwaukee would allow them to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks, who are locked into the No. 10 seed regardless of what happens, meaning they have little incentive to win the game.

The Heat host the 25-56 Toronto Raptors, who they handily defeated on Friday night, 125-103.

The bottom line: how do the Sixers escape the Play-In Tournament?

Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but on Sunday the surging Sixers – who have everything to play for – will face a lowly Brooklyn team with next to nothing to play for besides pride. Even if one is to assume the Sixers will win, though, they will need some help to get out of the Play-In Tournament.

Most notably, the Sixers need to avoid the three-way tie that currently exists between themselves, Orlando and Indiana. So, how does that get done?

Obviously, the first task that must be accomplished is the Sixers handling Brooklyn. After that, they need one of Orlando and Indiana to win, and the other to lose. If the Sixers and Pacers win and Orlando falls to Milwaukee, the Pacers would be the No. 5 seed, the Sixers would be the No. 6 seed and the Magic would fall into the Play-In. If the Sixers and Magic win and the Pacers are upset by Atlanta, the Magic would stick in the No. 5 seed, while the Sixers would be the No. 6 seed and the Pacers would fall into the Play-In.

But if all three teams win – an extremely conceivable outcome – the standings will remain the same as they are now, and the Sixers will be headed to the Play-In Tournament for the first time in franchise history. Buckle up. 
Adam Aaronson
