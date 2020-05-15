Podcast: Would single athletes break 'bubble' for sex if NBA resumes play?

We have been hard at work in the podcast studio in spite of the circumstances, and in this week's episode of The New Slant podcast, we tackle an important issue that no one is discussing — could single NBA players be trusted not to break the league's bubble for sex?

Laugh all you want, but it's one of the many factors the NBA would have to consider in putting together a plan to resume play this season, as we discuss at length (no pun intended). Those sorts of decisions won't just impact the NBA, but the locale they choose if they resume play in a single, remote location, and so we discuss the various hurdles to resuming play in this week's episode.

A brief rundown of the show:

General thoughts on bringing sports back The undercurrent of people who think reporters are "rooting against" sports coming back and the silliness of that idea The various factors sports leagues have to consider before resuming play in a bubble, from factoring in the inclusion of families to accounting for the decisionmaking of single men in their early 20s Vasilije Micic and whether the Sixers' draftee could ever play here And as always, the Loser of the Week award

