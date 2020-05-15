More Sports:

May 15, 2020

Podcast: Would single athletes break 'bubble' for sex if NBA resumes play?

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
23_Ben_Simmons_Sixers_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

We have been hard at work in the podcast studio in spite of the circumstances, and in this week's episode of The New Slant podcast, we tackle an important issue that no one is discussing — could single NBA players be trusted not to break the league's bubble for sex? 

Laugh all you want, but it's one of the many factors the NBA would have to consider in putting together a plan to resume play this season, as we discuss at length (no pun intended). Those sorts of decisions won't just impact the NBA, but the locale they choose if they resume play in a single, remote location, and so we discuss the various hurdles to resuming play in this week's episode.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. General thoughts on bringing sports back
  2. The undercurrent of people who think reporters are "rooting against" sports coming back and the silliness of that idea
  3. The various factors sports leagues have to consider before resuming play in a bubble, from factoring in the inclusion of families to accounting for the decisionmaking of single men in their early 20s 
  4. Vasilije Micic and whether the Sixers' draftee could ever play here
  5. And as always, the Loser of the Week award

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher. Our RSS feed can be found here.

MORE: Brett Brown speaks on NBA return, his job security, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia COVID-19 Joel Embiid Coronavirus Ben Simmons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Philly releases list of businesses benefitting from COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19 Relief List

Illness

Philly surpasses 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as city forms recovery office
Philly 1000 Deaths

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

The Simpsons

Thinking of binging The Simpsons? Try these 3 episodes first
Bart Simpson Sells His Soul

Entertainment

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event
Sly Fox Brewing goat races

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved