More Sports:

November 23, 2024

Sixers soundbites: Nick Nurse explains latest Joel Embiid knee injury update

Joel Embiid will miss at least one more game.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 11.22.24 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

When will Joel Embiid suit up next? It's anybody's guess.

On Friday morning, the Sixers announced that Joel Embiid was questionable for the team's NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets with the same injury designation that has followed him all season: "left knee; injury management." 

On Friday evening, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said during his media availability before the game that Embiid would go through his pregame warmup routine and then the team would determine whether or not he could suit up.

An hour and change later, the court had been cleared and Embiid had never undergone any sort of on-court workout. The Sixers would go on to rule him out.

Right as the second half of Sixers-Nets got underway, the Sixers provided an update on the former NBA MVP. It read as follows:

"Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week."

Following the Sixers' 113-98 victory over Brooklyn, Nurse fielded questions about the game and the latest in a long line of status updates regarding Embiid. Here are all of his quotes pertaining to Embiid's situation:

• Nurse, when asked if he was aware during the game of the update the team issued on Embiid:

"I was not aware. I am aware now, yeah. The Joel update is he was dealing with some swelling in his knee today, which is why he was questionable, got to the arena and was ruled out. We're going to treat it all weekend, so he'll be out for Sunday as well. And hopefully, Monday we'll be able to give you an update on where we're at, and hopefully it'll be in good shape."

• Nurse on what took place between his pregame comments and Embiid being ruled out:

"So again, he has some swelling from the last game. That's kind of something we knew we were going to be dealing with going into the season. They do what they can do to remove that swelling, but just didn't feel good enough to go. We were pretty well aware of that not much longer after [the pregame press conference] that he wasn't going to be able to go tonight. And they obviously looked at it again during the game and decided they need to treat it, so we'll go from there."

MORE: Sixers 113, Nets 98

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nick Nurse Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman checking her holiday expenses

How to manage your holiday expenses without overspending
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council to develop plans to protect marginalized groups

Rue Landau LGBTQ Immigrant hearings

Sponsored

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 1

Music

Japanese Breakfast to perform at Coachella in April

Japanese Breakfast Coachella

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies are reportedly (somewhat) serious players for Juan Soto

Juan-Soto-mlb-free-agency-Phillies_110224_USAT

Weekend

What to do this weekend: VinylCon and the Giant Heart returns

Weekend guide heart

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved