Sixers soundbites: Nick Nurse explains latest Joel Embiid knee injury update

On Friday morning, the Sixers announced that Joel Embiid was questionable for the team's NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets with the same injury designation that has followed him all season: "left knee; injury management."

On Friday evening, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said during his media availability before the game that Embiid would go through his pregame warmup routine and then the team would determine whether or not he could suit up.

An hour and change later, the court had been cleared and Embiid had never undergone any sort of on-court workout. The Sixers would go on to rule him out.

Right as the second half of Sixers-Nets got underway, the Sixers provided an update on the former NBA MVP. It read as follows:

"Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week."



Following the Sixers' 113-98 victory over Brooklyn, Nurse fielded questions about the game and the latest in a long line of status updates regarding Embiid. Here are all of his quotes pertaining to Embiid's situation:

• Nurse, when asked if he was aware during the game of the update the team issued on Embiid:



"I was not aware. I am aware now, yeah. The Joel update is he was dealing with some swelling in his knee today, which is why he was questionable, got to the arena and was ruled out. We're going to treat it all weekend, so he'll be out for Sunday as well. And hopefully, Monday we'll be able to give you an update on where we're at, and hopefully it'll be in good shape."

• Nurse on what took place between his pregame comments and Embiid being ruled out:



"So again, he has some swelling from the last game. That's kind of something we knew we were going to be dealing with going into the season. They do what they can do to remove that swelling, but just didn't feel good enough to go. We were pretty well aware of that not much longer after [the pregame press conference] that he wasn't going to be able to go tonight. And they obviously looked at it again during the game and decided they need to treat it, so we'll go from there."

