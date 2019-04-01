More Health:

April 01, 2019

Skrillex's dubstep music might help prevent mosquito bites, researchers find

The song 'Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites' limited attacks, mating

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Mosquitoes
skrillex mosquitos Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

Skrillex at the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA on February 15, 2016.

As warmer weather begins to rear its head, there will be a short-lived period of care-free outdoor enjoyment before, soon enough, pesky mosquitoes begin munching on any and all exposed skin.

But there’s an easy way to protect yourself from these pesky insects, if you find yourself without any repellent — EDM (electronic dance) music.

According to a recent study published in the journal Acta Tropica, one way to avoid mosquito bites is to listen to electronic music — specifically dubstep, specifically by the artist Skrillex.

RELATED READ: Philadelphia is one of the 'top mosquito cities' in U.S.

Sound is "crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals," says a team of international scientists specializing in mosquitoes and the diseases they carry. They subjected adults of the species Aedes aegypti, known as the yellow fever mosquito, to electronic music to see whether it could work as a repellent, BBC reports.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, native to tropical regions around the world and known for the white markings on its legs, is known to spread dangerous and sometimes life-threatening diseases such as the Zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever, The Telegraph reports.

Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites,” a track by Skrillex from his Grammy-award winning album of the same name, was chosen because of its mix of very high and very low frequencies.

"In insects, low-frequency vibrations facilitate sexual interactions, whereas noise disrupts the perception of signals from conspecifics [members of the same species] and hosts,” the researchers explain.

According to the results, female adult mosquitoes "entertained" by the track attacked human hosts later and less often than those in a dubstep-free environment, and "the occurrence of blood feeding activity was lower when music was being played.”

The scientists also found that mosquitoes exposed to the song had sex "far less often" than mosquitoes without the music, which would obviously cut down the amount of mosquitoes buzzing through the air.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Mosquitoes United States EDM Music Bugs Zika Virus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040119EdOliver

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon
John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon

Philadelphia Phillies

Thanks to Bryce Harper, the best seats in baseball are at Citizens Bank Park
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040119_usat

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved