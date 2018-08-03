Main Line man reportedly sold drugs to young teens using Snapchat

A Rosemont man is facing drug charges after authorities say he used the social media app Snapchat in order to facilitate drug deals with Radnor area children as young as 13 years old.

Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Twedt on Thursday afternoon following an investigation that began July 27 when a concerned parent provided a tip, according to MainLineMediaNews.

Investigators said the parent found their child with a small amount of an unspecified drug.

Subsequent investigation led authorities to identify Twedt as the individual behind a series of alleged drug deals arranged with teenagers using Snapchat.

Undercover officers reportedly contacted Twedt via the app to set up a drug deal near his home, where he was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his property. Cash, drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly taken as evidence.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as police attempt to discover how many teenagers Twedt allegedly sold drugs to and how these connections were made.