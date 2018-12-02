More Culture:

December 02, 2018

'SNL' features Gritty yet again, but this time about the Christmas tree lighting

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
SNL Photo courtesy/Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Gritty was featured yet again on the Dec. 1 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

It seems the only people more obsessed with talking about Gritty than Philadelphians are the writers for "Saturday Night Live."

The mascot has made multiple appearances on the show, and this week it took a holiday turn. 

RELATED: Watch: Gritty drained a half-court shot at a Rutgers basketball game

"Weekend Update" host Colin Jost told a cheering audience that Gritty helped to light the Christmas tree in front of City Hall this week. 

Which was true. On Nov. 29, the city held a lighting ceremony that featured a bunch of speakers and performers. But as far as mascots go, Gritty wasn't the only one present: All of the Philadelphia mascots were there, including the Phillie Phanatic, the Eagles' Swoop, and the Union's Phang. 

"Gritty was a last minute replacement for Santa Clause, who was busy trying to escape from Gritty's trunk," Jost said.

Not true. But funny.

Here's the entire clip.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live Philadelphia Gritty Christmas Trees Christmas Philadelphia Flyers SNL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Redskins
120118_Carson-Wentz_usat

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

Obituaries

Country reacts to death of President George H. W. Bush, 94
George H.W. Bush

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 13
113018_Long-Cox_usat

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by