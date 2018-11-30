Watch: Gritty drained a half-court shot at a Rutgers basketball game

November 30, 2018
Rutgers and Michigan State played a basketball game Friday, but no one cares about that because Gritty did a thing.
Gritty drained a half-court shot during halftime, which should be surprising because that's hard to do, but Gritty has ceased to surprise me.
Gritty is the new norm.
Watch the shot here:
It's @GrittyNHL, from way downtown!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2018
You see this, @NHLonNBCSports? pic.twitter.com/19B9h3N9VP
I struggle to think of things Gritty could do to surprise me. Can you think of things? Gritty could jump out of an airplane while cooking an omelette with only a lit match and it would make perfect sense.
There are perhaps two things in the entire world he could do that would surprise me: teach Markelle Fultz to shoot, and manage to fire Dave Hakstol.