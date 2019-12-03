More Sports:

December 03, 2019

Source: Eagles release WR Mack Hollins

By Jimmy Kempski
1_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Mack_Hollins_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Mack Hollins' last reception was in September.

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles have released third-year wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Hollins was a fourth-round draft pick of the team in 2017, and he showed some promise as a rookie, catching 16 passes on 22 targets for 226 yards (14.1 YPC) and a TD in a limited role in the offense, while also serving as a core special teamer. 

However, Hollins' 2018 offseason was the beginning of the end for him as an Eagle. He tore his groin, had surgery to repair it, and returned in time for training camp. In camp, he got first-team reps with the offense while Alshon Jeffery continued to recover from shoulder surgery, but did not impress. He then tore his groin on the other side, had another surgery, and was done for the season.

In 2019, Hollins returned, but was wholly ineffective as a receiver. On 22 targets, he had just 10 catches for 125 yards, and no TDs. His last reception was Week 4, in September, against the Green Bay Packers. Since that game, Hollins has played in 8 games, starting 2, playing a total of 204 snaps, without a single reception on 5 targets.

He has also barely played on special teams this season, and has actively hurt the offense with two drops and five (!) penalties.

To fill Hollins' roster spot, the Eagles will be promoting OG Sua Opeta from the practice squad.

[h/t to Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad for first mentioning the possibility of the Eagles cutting Hollins.]

