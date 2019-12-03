More Sports:

December 03, 2019

The evolution of this gross Eagles season, week-by-week, in stick figure form

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120319CarsonWentz3 Jimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice

"WEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!"

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the 2019 NFL season thought of by many as Super Bowl contenders. However, as this gross season has dragged along, they have revealed themselves to be anything but.

Let's take a look at the Birds' 2019 season, week-by-week, as problems have mounted, in stick figure form.

Week 1 win vs. Washington: "Oh great, they're starting games slowly again."

120319EaglesProblems1

Week 2 loss vs. the Falcons: "So I guess 2016 Nelson Agholor is back."

120319NelsonAgholor

Yes, I realize Nelson is No. 13 now. I made this gif years ago.

Also, thanks, @Twitter, for making this gif available in your database for anyone to use, and not paying me.

Week 3 loss vs. the Lions: "Can ANYBODY catch the freaking ball?"

120319EaglesProblems3

Week 4 win vs. Packers: "Can we maybe not injure our own guys?"

120319EaglesProblems4

Week 5 win vs. the Jets: "Cool, the most dominating win of the season was led by a guy who will get cut and then go on to bash Malcolm Jenkins, Carson Wentz, Lane Johnson, and Howie Roseman in a few weeks." 

120319OrlandoScandrick

MORE: Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run | What they're saying: What the hell is wrong with the Eagles? Everything. | Eagles snap count analysis: Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Week 6 loss vs. the Vikings: "With Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, and Avonte Maddox out, the corners suck."

101319RasulDouglas

Week 7 loss vs. the Cowboys: "Some Alshonymous player is bashing the quarterback again, and Agholorator arms can't (or won't) lay out for passes."

120319EaglesProblems7

Week 8 win vs. the Bills: "Hey, back in the win column! Let's trade for someone awesome at the deadline!" (Waiting, waiting, waaaaiiiiting, aaaaaand *fart noise*)

082917HowieRoseman

Week 9 win vs. the Bears: "Hey those 4 snaps that DeSean played were worth the wait!"

120319EaglesProblems8

Week 11 loss vs. Patriots: "Agholor still hasn't learned how to track a football in the air."

111819NelsonAgholor2

Week 12 loss vs. the Seahawks: "Carson Wentz picks a very winnable game against a good team to have the worst game of his career."

120319EaglesProblems12

Week 13 loss vs. the Dolphins: "Oh wait, the corners still suck even when they're all healthy."

120319DeVantePArker

What's next?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Stick figures

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The evolution of this gross Eagles season, week-by-week, in stick figure form
120319CarsonWentz3

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved