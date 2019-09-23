Philadelphia will always have a love/hate relationship with Nelson Agholor

Last week in Atlanta, Nelson Agholor had a game-winning touchdown in his grasp — and he dropped it.

In the first half Sunday against the Lions, Agholor had a costly fumble (and another unfortunate drop on a key third down) that helped contribute to yet another Philadelphia defeat in a game they were expected to win handily.

However, he scored touchdowns on a pair of short passes, each of which put the Eagles back within three points in the Eagles ridiculous 27-24 loss to the Lions Sunday (though drops by Zach Ertz, JJ Arcegia-Whiteside and others wound up costing the team a comeback victory).

Such is the stuff of Nelson Agholor, a talented player who always seems to find himself the subject of criticism in a city that loves to criticize.

"Honestly, I focus little on the good sometimes, that's the reality of it," Agholor said after the game. "We didn't win. The plays you mess up on may have been the ones that determined your opportunity to win."

In a game that saw Eagles' pass-catchers drop seven passes, commit three offensive pass interference penalties, fumble two more times and allow a kickoff return touchdown, Agholor is hardly the only goat. It was a team loss due to a lot of individual miscues.

The veteran wound up leading all pass-catchers (on the depleted offense) with eight catches on 12 targets, though he left a lot of meat on the bone collecting just 50 yards.