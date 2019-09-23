More Sports:

September 23, 2019

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 vs. Lions

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092319JasonPeters Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Peters missed a solid chunk of this game with an "illness."

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 loss to the Lions, the offense was on the field for 76 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 64. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 76 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

• 59 snaps: Jason Peters

• 21 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

• 5 snaps: Andre Dillard

Analysis: Nothing was known pre-game about anything being wrong with Jason Peters, but he missed a solid chunk of the game (mostly the second quarter) with an "illness," whatever that means.

Dillard filled in for five snaps, and then he was forced to promptly leave with a knee injury.

Running back

• 27 snaps: Darren Sproles

• 26 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 25 snaps: Jordan Howard

Analysis: Sanders was benched after fumbling twice on the same drive in the second quarter. He didn't see the field with the regular offense in the rest of the first half after that, and I'm fairly certain that he didn't play at all in the third quarter.

Howard has played the role of the good teammate, but he needs to see the field more until Sanders proves that he is ready play.

Wide receiver

• 75 snaps each: Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins

• 55 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

• 2 snaps: Greg Ward

Analysis: Carson Wentz went to bed last night praying for the return of at least one of Alshon Jeffery or DeSean Jackson.

Tight end

• 76 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 9 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 1 snap: Alex Ellis

Analysis: Goedert's long pre-game workout was more intense than his actual usage on the field. The Eagles might have been smart just to keep him out until Thursday night's game in Green Bay. 

The Lions sought to shut down Ertz and make the rest of the Eagles' receivers beat them, which was a smart strategy. 

Ellis played fullback on a TD plunge.

Defensive line

• 55 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 46 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 43 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 38 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

• 37 snaps: Akeem Spence

• 26 snaps: Vinny Curry

• 16 snaps: Josh Sweat

Analysis: After having missed almost the entirety of training camp and the preseason while recovering from foot surgery, Cox just isn't the same player he has been the last few years, and everything trickles down from there.

Cox aside, the rest of this group has been thoroughly disappointing so far this season.

Daeshon Hall was active, but he did not play either in the regular defense or on special teams.

Linebacker

• 63 snaps: Nigel Bradham

• 53 snaps: Zach Brown

• 24 snaps: Nate Gerry

Analysis: Another week, another game in which L.J. Fort doesn't play a defensive snap, and his presence on the roster, should it extend past Week 10, will cost the Eagles a fourth-round compensatory pick.

Defensive backs

• 64 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod

• 50 snaps: Rasul Douglas

• 49 snaps: Sidney Jones

• 27 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 24 snaps: Andrew Sendejo

• 23 snaps: Ronald Darby

• 1 snap: Johnathan Cyprien

Analysis: The Lions came out obviously targeting Darby, as expected. He left with a hamstring injury, and the secondary tightened up a bit thereafter.

I don't recall Maddox leaving with an injury, but certainly, barring injury, I can't think of too many scenarios where he should only be getting on the field for 42 percent of the snaps.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
092119NelsonAgholor

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles not making excuses for mistake-riddled loss to Lions
Nelson-Agholor-Eagles_092219_USAT

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved