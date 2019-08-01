More News:

August 01, 2019

Feds arrest women allegedly attempting to sell $800,000 in heroin at South Jersey hotel

A Chicago woman traveled to Mount Laurel with the intention of selling 33 pounds of heroin

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Drugs Arrests
South Jersey hotel drugs Screenshot/Google Street View

Federal law enforcement officers arrested two women and seized heroin valued at more than $800,000 in a sting operation in Mount Laurel.

Federal law enforcement officers arrested two women and seized heroin valued at more than $800,000 in a sting operation last month at a Burlington County hotel.

The women, one from Chicago and the other from San Antonio, traveled from Illinois to South Jersey with the intention of selling roughly 33 pounds of heroin to a buyer. The prospective buyer, court records show, was actually a source cooperating with the investigation, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

Federal agents were on the premises July 25, went the women believed the transaction would occur, near hotels and restaurants along Route 73 and Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel.

Court documents say the first woman, Alba Lillia Diaz, traveled to South Jersey on July 22 and met with the source to discuss the transaction.

The two met at a hotel in the 500 block of Fellowship Road, according to the Courier-Post. There are three hotels on that block: The Westin, Aloft, and DoubleTree Suites. The pair then went to a "nearby tavern", which is likely the Miller's Ale House on Fellowship Road, before returning to the unnamed hotel. There, court documents say, Diaz provided the source with a sample of heroin.

On July 25, Cristina Godinez arrived in Mount Laurel with duffel bags containing 16 kilograms of heroin.

When the actual transaction began to take place in the hotel parking lot, federal agents moved in on the women and the source, seizing objects wrapped in cellophane shrink wrap from the duffel bags, which later tested positive for heroin.

Both women are charged drug distribution offenses, according to the Courier-Post.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Drugs Arrests Mount Laurel Crime South Jersey Heroin New Jersey Burlington County Drug Bust

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids
Carroll - Manayunk Then / Now

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved